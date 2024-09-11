Falkirk Bohemians and their New Jersey girl director working overtime on new production of 9 to 5

The story behind the scenes of this year’s Falkirk Bohemians production is like an actual plot from a musical as fate and circumstance worked together to make sure the show goes on.

The long established amateur musical theatre company certainly found themselves up against it in 2024. There was even a low point when the did not know if they would be doing a show this year.

Not only had they lost their regular venue Falkirk Town Hall to the wrecking ball, they also found themselves without a director only matter of days into rehearsals.

Thankfully they had the perfect replacement waiting in the wings – a US native who found herself in Falkirk after stops in Broadway, the West End and the high seas.

Falkirk Bohemian 9 to 5 leads Amy Campbell (Judy), Lisa Goldie (Violet) and Kirsty Meikle (Doralee) take a break from rehearsals in Falkirk Trinity Church (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Originally from New Jersey, Sarah Galbraith was a seasoned professional performer when she met her future husband – a Falkirk Bairn – when the two of them were working together on a cruise ship.

From there the couple settled in London and Sarah worked in the West End for a number of years.

Sarah said: “When we had out little girl we thought we would like to leave London and raise her in my husband’s home town Falkirk. There is a lot of musical theatre work to be had here, which I never knew about.

"I still worked in the theatre, but ended up doing little things on the side.”

Falkirk Bohemians are hard at work rehearsing for their production of 9 to 5 in Falkirk Trinity Church (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

One of those little things brought her to the attention of a member of Falkirk Bohemians and the stage was set for her future role as director of 9 to 5 the musical.

Sarah said: “Through a set of unexpected circumstances the director who was in place ended up not being able to do it and the Bohemians thought, what are we going to do.

"Then the person who I had worked with before asked me if I would be interested. They messaged me at night and I came down in my pyjamas to Falkirk Trinity Church where they were rehearsing.

"That was it, I was the new director and we were off and running.”

Based on the 1980 comedy film of the same name, which saw put upon secretaries Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton rise up against dastardly Dabney Coleman, 9 to 5 is full of songs – by Dolly herself – and plenty of laughs.

The company has been in rehearsals for a few months now and are on course for curtain up at Grangemouth Town Hall on Tuesday, October 22.

"There’s been a lot of big changes,” said Sarah. “We have a new venue and a new director and six more weeks of rehearsal. The cast is incredible – they are a wonderfully talented group of people who are devoted to what they do.

"This is my first go at directing a production and we’re all learning as we go. Hopefully we can get the community out there buying tickets to come and see the show.”

