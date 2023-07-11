Falkirk Blues Club gets low down and dirty this week
Gardyloo live music fan – Edinburgh’s own Dirty Betty are bringing their very own brand of hard rocking blues to Falkirk on Thursday night.
By James Trimble
Falkirk Blues Club will play host to the capital band at the Wine Library, in Princes Street from 7.30pm.
Featuring the vocals of Glyn Holloway, Dirty Betty have been playing a mighty mix of classic covers alongside their own numbers – a combination which has juked many a joint over the years.
