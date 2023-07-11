News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Falkirk Blues Club gets low down and dirty this week

Gardyloo live music fan – Edinburgh’s own Dirty Betty are bringing their very own brand of hard rocking blues to Falkirk on Thursday night.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST

Falkirk Blues Club will play host to the capital band at the Wine Library, in Princes Street from 7.30pm.

Featuring the vocals of Glyn Holloway, Dirty Betty have been playing a mighty mix of classic covers alongside their own numbers – a combination which has juked many a joint over the years.

Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.

Falkirk Blues Club has another great act plugging in a playing this week (Picture: Submitted)Falkirk Blues Club has another great act plugging in a playing this week (Picture: Submitted)
Falkirk Blues Club has another great act plugging in a playing this week (Picture: Submitted)
Related topics:EdinburghFalkirkFacebook