Falkirk Blue Peter presenter Abby Cook in running for Scottish BAFTA
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Abby Cook, who is a presenter on the BBC’s Blue Peter, is one of six shortlisted for BAFTA Scotland Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen.
The 21-year-old joins an impressive short leet, along with Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer; Ncuti Gatwa for Doctor Who; Jack Lowden for Slow Horses; Ashley Storrie for Dinosaur; and David Tennant for Doctor Who.
The six nominees have been selected by an independent jury comprised of Scottish media and culture experts, and recognises the key Scottish talent who have made an impact with audiences in the past year.
However, who will receive the award is determined by the public and you can vote here.
The vote remains open until 5pm on Wednesday, October 30, and the winner will be announced at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony on Sunday, November 17.
Jude MacLaverty, director of BAFTA Scotland, said: “The six nominees have captured our nation's attention creating 'watercooler' moments through their work and performances on our TV screens.
"All six nominees have inspired, entertained and educated audiences over the past year. Now it’s over to you, the public, to vote for your favourite Scot on Screen from this past year. Get voting.”
Abby, who is the first Blue Peter presenter to use a wheelchair, has been on the show since March 2023.
She has Ehlers Danlos syndrome, which causes her joints to easily dislocate and creates a lot of pain. She discovered wheelchair racing aged 12 after her condition stopped her participating in mainstream sport.
When Blue Peter called, she was posting TikTok videos from her bedroom under the account name “hotwheels007”.
A former pupil of St Bernadette’s Primary in Stenhousemuir before going to Grangemouth High, she then studied applied biological science at Forth Valley College.
Abby worked with Forth Valley Disability Sport, supporting disabled and non-disabled young people becoming active. as well as being a mental health project administrator for Scottish Disability Sport.
Earlier this year she was one of 25 named on the inaugural Sunday Times Young Power List which features inspiring young people from across the arts, business, science, sports, politics, activism, tech and beyond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.