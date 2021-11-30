Falkirk bins: Residents can now take advantage of 'on demand' winter service
Falkirk Council is now operating its “on demand” brown bin uplift service for the next few months.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 4:28 pm
The service will be available until Monday, April 4.
A council spokesperson said: “The on-demand brown bin service operates when the regular brown bin kerbside collection service is suspended for the winter. You can request your existing brown bin be emptied, free of charge, once every four weeks.
"Your brown bin must be at the kerbside by 6:30am on collection day.”
Visit the website for more information.