Falkirk bins: Residents can now take advantage of 'on demand' winter service

The service will be available until Monday, April 4.

A council spokesperson said: “The on-demand brown bin service operates when the regular brown bin kerbside collection service is suspended for the winter. You can request your existing brown bin be emptied, free of charge, once every four weeks.

Falkirk Council's on demand brown bin uplift service is now operating

"Your brown bin must be at the kerbside by 6:30am on collection day.”

Visit the website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.