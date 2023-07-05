News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk bike builder Steven helps to recreate the world's first bicycle

A Falkirk bike builder is turning his hand to replicating the world’s first ever working bicycle – the fabled pedal cycle invented by Kirkpatrick Macmillan in 1839.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST

The bike – a modern re-imagination of the original made from wood – is being brought to life by a unique manufacturing partnership between experienced Falkirk-based bicycle manufacturer Steven Shand, founder of Willow Bike, and Ullapool boat builder Tim Loftus, an expert in woodwork and craftsmanship.

Once it is created the replica of Macmillan’s historic invention will make the same journey Macmillan once rode from Thornhill to Glasgow in 1842, with an array of prominent cyclists and other personalities taking part on August 10.

Steven and Tim will join the team at Scottish cycle wear brand Endura in Livingston to attempt to capture the essence of Macmillan’s invention, while incorporating

Falkirk bike builder Steven Shand joins Ullapool boat builder and craftsman Tim Loftus to work on recreating the historic bicycle (Picture: Submitted)Falkirk bike builder Steven Shand joins Ullapool boat builder and craftsman Tim Loftus to work on recreating the historic bicycle (Picture: Submitted)
Falkirk bike builder Steven Shand joins Ullapool boat builder and craftsman Tim Loftus to work on recreating the historic bicycle (Picture: Submitted)
modern engineering capabilities that allow the bike to be suitable for modern riding.

Noah Bernard, brand director at Endura, said: “As a proud Scottish brand, we want to remind the cycling world that the foundations of this great sport were laid by a

proud Scotsman, Kirkpatrick Macmillan, in Dumfriesshire.

"Our historic ride will merge the past with the present in a way that encapsulates Endura’s commitment to performance and heritage, while celebrating the spirit of

innovation that drives our industry forward.”

Steven and the Endura team will work closely with Dumfries Museum, known for exhibiting a late 19th-century replica of Macmillan’s invention created for the 1896

Crystal Palace exhibition.

The curatorial experts will lend their expertise and support to the event, with Endura offering the bike post-event to the museum’s “The First Bicycle” exhibition running

throughout August.

