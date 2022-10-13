News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Falkirk Bicycle Club travel to take part in French cycle event

Members of Falkirk Bicycle Club recently travelled to France to take part in a special event.

By Jill Buchanan
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 1:42pm

Two cyclists from the club were invited to Créteil to take part in this year’s Cyclotourisme event on September 25 organised by L’Union Sportive de Créteil (USC).

This year is the 50th anniversary of the annual event and as part of the celebrations, Créteil has invited cyclists from three of its twinning partners – Falkirk, Salzgitter in Germany and Mataro in Spain.

The cycling rally which crosses the Île de France around Paris, had over 150 participants of all ages and cycling abilities.

Members of Falkirk Bicycle Club on a twinning visit to Creteil in France last month

Most Popular

The riders have a choice of three routes covering distances of 50km, 70km or 100km and the oldest participant to date is 84 years young.

Falkirk District Twinning Association helped to set up the trip and sponsor the two local participants, Craig Gilmour and club chairperson, Joe Shaw.

Read More

Read More
Brian Glendinning: Children of Fife man held in Iraq call on David Beckham to he...

Joe said they both had an enjoyable time, adding: “We had never been involved in something like this previously and didn’t know what to expect. However, the friendliness and geniality of everyone we met over the weekend really opened our eyes to the genuine and important work undertaken by both twinning associations and their belief in the sharing of cultures and experiences.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"They made us feel very welcome and we hope to be able to reciprocate something similar in the future.”

Falkirk Bicycle Club was founded in 1986 and with a current membership of over 140 it is active in promoting road racing events across Central Scotland.

Falkirk