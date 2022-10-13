Falkirk Bicycle Club travel to take part in French cycle event

Two cyclists from the club were invited to Créteil to take part in this year’s Cyclotourisme event on September 25 organised by L’Union Sportive de Créteil (USC).

This year is the 50th anniversary of the annual event and as part of the celebrations, Créteil has invited cyclists from three of its twinning partners – Falkirk, Salzgitter in Germany and Mataro in Spain.

The cycling rally which crosses the Île de France around Paris, had over 150 participants of all ages and cycling abilities.

Members of Falkirk Bicycle Club on a twinning visit to Creteil in France last month

The riders have a choice of three routes covering distances of 50km, 70km or 100km and the oldest participant to date is 84 years young.

Falkirk District Twinning Association helped to set up the trip and sponsor the two local participants, Craig Gilmour and club chairperson, Joe Shaw.

Joe said they both had an enjoyable time, adding: “We had never been involved in something like this previously and didn’t know what to expect. However, the friendliness and geniality of everyone we met over the weekend really opened our eyes to the genuine and important work undertaken by both twinning associations and their belief in the sharing of cultures and experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They made us feel very welcome and we hope to be able to reciprocate something similar in the future.”