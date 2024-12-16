Falkirk beauty salon relies on 'ayes' from council planning beholders

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

An applicant is looking for the local authority to grant permission for a plan to turn an “outbuilding” into a beauty salon.

Lisa Edmondson lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, December 10, which was subsequently validated on Friday, December 13, proposing to “part change” the use of the existing “outbuilding” at Shannon Drive, Falkirk, to create a beauty therapy salon.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers will decide if the premises, near Bantaskin Primary School and Falkirk Community Hospital, is suitable to become a salon.