Falkirk beat cops receive defib boxes to help them save lives while out on patrol

Police officers in the Falkirk area will now be able to go out on patrol armed with life saving equipment thanks to a donation from a local charity.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:36 GMT
Friends of Forth Valley recently donated six mobile defibrillators which are going to be carried on board marked police vehicles in the Falkirk area so they are available should a potentially life threatening situation arise.

Martin Stuart, from Friends of Forth Valley, handed over the life saving devices to Falkirk Area Commander, Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd last month.

Chief Inspector Kidd said: “We are extremely grateful to the Friends of Forth Valley charity for their generous donation of this life-saving equipment. Officers have

Martin Stuart, from Friends of Forth Valley, hands the life saving devices to Falkirk Area Commander, Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd (Picture: Submitted)
Martin Stuart, from Friends of Forth Valley, hands the life saving devices to Falkirk Area Commander, Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd (Picture: Submitted)

received training to prepare for the introduction of defibrillators and they know the vital difference this first aid equipment can make.

"We support and assist our emergency service colleagues every day and having these defibrillators could help us provide lifesaving support in our local community.”

