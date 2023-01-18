News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk based landscape artist exhibits work in her Orkney birthplace

An artist who lives and works in Falkirk is about to exhibit her evocative imagined landscape creations in her birthplace of Orkney.

By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 10:10am

Jade Stout will be showing her work at the island’s Northlight Gallery Windows from January 20 to February 2.

Specialising in contemporary landscapes, Jade trained as a painter, graduating in 2000 with a first class undergraduate degree and in 2002 with a fine art postgraduate degree, both from Edinburgh College of Art.

Hide Ad

She exhibited widely after art college, pausing for 10 years to raise her daughter, and returned to focused professional practice in 2020.

An example of Jade Stout's imaginative landscape work
Most Popular

A Northlight spokesperson said: “Jade paints from her garden studio, using acrylic, oil and watercolours to capture re-imagined abstract landscapes and seascapes, recreating memories of the Orkney landscape and weather in which she grew up.

"She mixes these visions with the landscapes around her now in the Scottish central belt and from recent holidays. Combining these strands into imagined landscapes, not realistic representations.”

Hide Ad

Visit the website for more information.

FalkirkOrkney