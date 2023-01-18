Jade Stout will be showing her work at the island’s Northlight Gallery Windows from January 20 to February 2.

Specialising in contemporary landscapes, Jade trained as a painter, graduating in 2000 with a first class undergraduate degree and in 2002 with a fine art postgraduate degree, both from Edinburgh College of Art.

She exhibited widely after art college, pausing for 10 years to raise her daughter, and returned to focused professional practice in 2020.

An example of Jade Stout's imaginative landscape work

A Northlight spokesperson said: “Jade paints from her garden studio, using acrylic, oil and watercolours to capture re-imagined abstract landscapes and seascapes, recreating memories of the Orkney landscape and weather in which she grew up.

"She mixes these visions with the landscapes around her now in the Scottish central belt and from recent holidays. Combining these strands into imagined landscapes, not realistic representations.”

