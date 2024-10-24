Falkirk-based charity seeks new volunteers to help asylum seekers and refugees

An Eritrean Coffee Ceremony hosted for Friends of Scottish Settlers. Picture: Sarah Stewart.

A Falkirk charity that helps people seeking asylum and refugees among others who are new to the area is hoping that new volunteers will come forward to offer support and friendship.

Friends of Scottish Settlers (FOSS) was set up to befriend refugees from Syria, helping them find their feet in practical ways – for example, showing them how to use local buses or help with English conversation.

But the charity has grown over the years and now has a team of three part-time staff and around 30 volunteers.

The need for FOSS’s services has continued to grow and since the early days, the group has welcomed newcomers from many countries including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

But the biggest change came when the Home Office announced that 50 asylum seekers were to be housed in a former hotel close to Falkirk town centre.

It was supposed to be a temporary arrangement that would last around three months – three years on and there are now 80 asylum seekers from countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Eritrea.

For those involved in the charity, it is frustrating to hear that people think asylum seekers are living in luxury in hotels.

Chair Jessica Paterson said: “I wish people would call them what they are – former hotels.

“One of our members put it well when they said that these people are being ‘warehoused’.”

The men are fed but asylum rules mean they are not allowed to work while their claim is processed – instead they get an allowance of less than £10 a week.

FOSS volunteers can see the effect on the men’s mental health as they often wait for months – sometimes for more than a year – for a decision.

The hostility that people seeking asylum face is obvious online, where unsubstantiated rumours swirl.

But the group are determined to offer solidarity and support, working closely with CESREC (Central Scotland Racial Equality Council) and other charities across Scotland.

They organise outings, arts and crafts and find opportunities to offer English conversation.

Working with people from such diverse places and so many backgrounds means that outings are on a small scale, tailored to just a few people.

The idea is that people gradually become more independent and able to help themselves.

Jessica says there is no doubt that all of those who volunteer feel like they get much more from it than they give.

While there is huge frustration at what they see as a lack of official support, they also find the experience hugely rewarding.

They also enjoy finding out about other cultures and recent events included a visit from the UNESCO RILA team from the University of Glasgow to do an Eritrean Coffee Ceremony.

They also introduced a local cricket club to some new players from Afghanistan, while a group of Ukranians have even formed their own Scottish history club.

The future remains uncertain for those seeking asylum but FoSS remain determined to help and would welcome more support from anyone who would like to volunteer.

Friends of Scottish Settlers are holding their AGM on Wednesday, October 30 in Christ Church, Kerse Lane, Falkirk, with refreshments afterwards.

To find out more, email [email protected]

PICTURES SHOW a visit from the UNESCO RILA team from the University of Glasgow to do an Eritrean Coffee Ceremony. Contributed.