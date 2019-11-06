Falkirk bar to host Stand Up 2 Cancer music event

Music lovers across the Falkirk district are being invited along to a free, star-studded Stand Up 2 Cancer fundraiser taking place at Johnston’s Bar Bistro this evening (Wednesday).

Various popular acts have given up their time to perform at the event, including popular former X Factor contestants Nicholas McDonald, Ryan Lawrie, Gregor Coleman and Falkirk’s own Barbara Bryceland, who also starred in The Voice.

The impressive line-up also includes Jondi Mac, Jack Robertson and Soul Nation.

There will also be a raffle with cases of wine, prosecco a Dalmahoy golf voucher, a Rod Smith hairdressing voucher and a premier league goodie bag among the prizes up for grabs.

Grangemouth vocal coach Chris Judge will host the event which starts at 7pm.

For more information visit

www.//facebook.com/events/2385506251576213/?ti=icl