Falkirk bar and grill restaurant up for sale just over six months after it opened

A town centre bar and grill restaurant which opened its doors at the end of November last year has now been put on the market for an asking price of £85,000.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:16 BST

Forth & Co moved into the former Johnston’s Bar Bistro in Lint Riggs, Falkirk, when it was taken over by family business Bow Hospitality – which runs a number of bars, restaurants and nightclubs across Central Scotland, including the Colonial Bar in Falkirk’s Grahams Road.

When it opened the new owners said they were looking forward to providing “great food and friendly service” to customers,

At the time they stated: “We are looking to continue the great work done by the previous owners with our own twist of course. We will be serving breakfast, lunch and

Forth & Co opened in Lint Riggs, Falkirk at the end of November last yearForth & Co opened in Lint Riggs, Falkirk at the end of November last year
Forth & Co opened in Lint Riggs, Falkirk at the end of November last year
dinner seven days a week with a focus on great, locally sourced food and fantastic friendly service in a warm and welcoming environment.”

Now the premises has been put up for sale with a minimum asking price of £85,000.

A spokesperson for Scottish Business Agency, the firm handling the sale, said: “Due to the owner’s primary businesses being in and around Glasgow, he no longer has the time to focus on Forth and Co and the Falkirk area.

“This provides a fantastic opportunity for a turn-key, attractive bar and bistro in Falkirk. Suited to a variety of cuisine styles due to the modern décor and fully fitted

kitchen at basement level."

The firm stated Forth and Co will remain “open and trading” until a “suitable buyer” is found.

