Falkirk bar and grill restaurant up for sale just over six months after it opened

Forth & Co moved into the former Johnston’s Bar Bistro in Lint Riggs, Falkirk, when it was taken over by family business Bow Hospitality – which runs a number of bars, restaurants and nightclubs across Central Scotland, including the Colonial Bar in Falkirk’s Grahams Road.

When it opened the new owners said they were looking forward to providing “great food and friendly service” to customers,

At the time they stated: “We are looking to continue the great work done by the previous owners with our own twist of course. We will be serving breakfast, lunch and

Forth & Co opened in Lint Riggs, Falkirk at the end of November last year

dinner seven days a week with a focus on great, locally sourced food and fantastic friendly service in a warm and welcoming environment.”

Now the premises has been put up for sale with a minimum asking price of £85,000.

A spokesperson for Scottish Business Agency, the firm handling the sale, said: “Due to the owner’s primary businesses being in and around Glasgow, he no longer has the time to focus on Forth and Co and the Falkirk area.

“This provides a fantastic opportunity for a turn-key, attractive bar and bistro in Falkirk. Suited to a variety of cuisine styles due to the modern décor and fully fitted

kitchen at basement level."