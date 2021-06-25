Falkirk bands feature in new book about unsung musical heroes
A musician has done his best to give some love and recognition to the hundreds of local acts who toiled away in clubs, pubs and even huts to entertain the masses over the years.
Drummer David Meldrum Lowe has written a book entitled Keeping the Stories Alive: Stirlingshire and Clackmannanshire Entertainers and Venues Pre-1950s to 1989.
It is a must read for those who were in a band during that half century timeline and anyone who has a real love for music and includes a dedication section to some of the great local musicians now playing chords in heaven, over 400 photographs and a massive amount of biographies on bands – some getting a single line and some getting a bit more.
It was important to David as many acts as possible got a mention.
Well known Falkirk bands include a few 1960s rockers – The Hawkes, The Sundowners, Alex Hamilton and the Blue Sabres and, of course The Roadrunners.
David said: “I’m a drummer who played a bit in the late 1960s and still do a wee bit when I can. I don’t think a lot of these local bands – and there are over 800 mentioned in the book – got the recognition they deserved for giving their time to entertain people.
“It’s a book that will stir up memories of some people. I’ve probably left some bands and acts out, but I’ve had a lot of good feedback from people.”
The book is on sale locally now at dD Drums in Ladysmill Industrial Estate, Falkirk.