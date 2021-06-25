Falkirk bands feature in new book about unsung musical heroes

Drummer David Meldrum Lowe has written a book entitled Keeping the Stories Alive: Stirlingshire and Clackmannanshire Entertainers and Venues Pre-1950s to 1989.

It is a must read for those who were in a band during that half century timeline and anyone who has a real love for music and includes a dedication section to some of the great local musicians now playing chords in heaven, over 400 photographs and a massive amount of biographies on bands – some getting a single line and some getting a bit more.

It was important to David as many acts as possible got a mention.

Falkirk band The Roadrunners appear in the pages of David's new book

Well known Falkirk bands include a few 1960s rockers – The Hawkes, The Sundowners, Alex Hamilton and the Blue Sabres and, of course The Roadrunners.

David said: “I’m a drummer who played a bit in the late 1960s and still do a wee bit when I can. I don’t think a lot of these local bands – and there are over 800 mentioned in the book – got the recognition they deserved for giving their time to entertain people.

“It’s a book that will stir up memories of some people. I’ve probably left some bands and acts out, but I’ve had a lot of good feedback from people.”

The book is on sale locally now at dD Drums in Ladysmill Industrial Estate, Falkirk.

