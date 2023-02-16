Falkirk band Pleasure Heads travel back in time to the turn of the century with new release Y2K

The latest release from the rocking Falkirk four-piece, Euan Purves (vocals), Ross Coulter (guitar), Cal Milligan (guitar) and Alan Sharp (bass), will be released on all the well kent digital formats on Thursday, March 9.

It’s the first single from the band’s new EP and the first recording they have produced themselves in their own Glasgow studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Pleasure Head hypeperson said: “Playing on the apocalyptic anxieties leading up to the millennium, Y2K takes aim at material escapism and suggests this dreadful feeling should be conjured up in the modern day – the futility of not addressing the issues which confront modern society.

Falkirk band Pleasure Heads are releasing their new single Y2K

"Pleasure Heads once more press their tongues to their collective cheek – presenting the idea that all problems can be solved through avoidance.”

Of course the world has experienced an actual apocalypse – of sorts – when COVID-19 became the most well known group of letters and numbers on the planet since Y2K, and before that WW2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in the summer of 2020 – right in the middle of the COVID-19 kerfuffle – Pleasure Heads released Cosmopolis which was a dig at humanity’s increasing dependence on all things digital and a longing for a return to good old face to face – rather than Facetime – interaction.

Featuring cover artwork by renowned German retrofuturist artist Klaus Burgle, that single blasts away at everything from 24-hour news to instant messaging, dating apps and social media.

Before the pandemic panic they had been creating quite a stir in the Glasgow music scene and on the festival circuit with their growing set list of top tunes, including Concrete Lips, Middle Man and Sick Of The Sights.

Lockdown set them back a wee bit – as it did for every live act – but they have more than made up for it in the last couple of years with sweat-drenched sold out shows, a scintillating set at Tenement Trail, and a Scottish tour, which included a show at Falkirk’s BTW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad