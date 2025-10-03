Falkirk asylum hotel protest called off due to Storm Amy

The organisers of a protest planned for outside a building where asylum seekers are housed in Falkirk have called tomorrow’s event off.

The group Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures say the reason for the decision is "safety”.

Much of Scotland, including the central belt, is due to be hit by Storm Amy tonight and into tomorrow with winds of up to 100mph forecast.

Two Met Office amber warnings are in place from 5pm tonight until 9pm tomorrow for the north-west with a yellow rain warning in place for most of central Scotland

Last weekend's protest in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk - but tomorrow's has been cancelled. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Forth Road Bridge has now been closed to all vehicles with the Clackmannanshire Bridge, Kincardine Bridge and A1 Tyne Bridge in East Lothian expected to be closed for high-sided vehicles.

In a social media post, the group said: “We want to let everyone know that tomorrow’s protest has been postponed. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly, but with the severe weather conditions expected and many organisers’ work duties badly affected by the same weather, it simply isn’t safe or practical to go ahead as planned.

"To be clear: we fully support anyone who chooses to stand outside the Cladhan tomorrow of their own accord. But we strongly advise that safety comes first and that anyone attending does so peacefully and responsibly.”

This would have been the ninth protest by the group outside the Kemper Avenue venue since August 16.

The organisers say they intend to go ahead with the planned protest on Wednesday, October 8 at 5.30pm.