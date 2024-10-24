Falkirk artists put their work up for auction to help organ donation charity
The charity exhibition and auction takes place at the Kay Devine Art Studio, in Summerhouse Farm, Wester Shieldhill, between 10am and 5pm from Friday, October 25 to Monday, October 28.
It will feature works by renowned local artists, including Roseanne Barr, Kay Devine, Nikki Monaghan, Siobhan McLaughlin, Lesley Anne Derks, Pascale Steenkiste, Daniel Martin, Angelene Perry and Maureen McAlpine.
The exhibition is inspired by the life of James Kerr Livingstone who sadly passed away in April. His generosity and selflessness gave life to two others through organ donation.
Funds raised from the exhibition will go to Live Life, Give Life, an organ donation charity.
“This event is the first of its kind for me,” said Kay Devine. “I've had many open studios but never an event like this and, with the support and participation of these talented artists, it's important we raise awareness for this worthy cause and hopefully save more lives as a tribute to our dear friend James Kerr Livingstone and his family.”
“All artwork included in the event is original, from postcard size up to a maximum of 20cm x 20cm. There are also some fantastic raffle prizes to be won, including an original painting and hand painted glassware donated by Kay Devine ART.
"Every purchase will support Live Life, Give Life”
People can come along on one of the four days to find out more and enjoy the artwork on display.
