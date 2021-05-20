Falkirk artists display their lockdown masterpieces at Callendar House

While many of us were home baking or finding excuse not to work out along with Joe Wicks, a group of Falkirk area artists were busy grafting away at their easels creating pieces to show in Falkirk Community Trust’s first new Callendar House exhibition since the building closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadly the exhibition was only open for a matter of weeks before Callendar House was once again forced to close for the lockdown part two.

Now the historic venue has re-opened again under the new relaxation of restrictions, people can once again flock in to see the exhibition which is still on display in the Park Gallery and available to view free of charge until June 20.

People can once again visit Callendar House's Park Gallery to see the work of local artists

Gillian Smith, exhibitions officer, said: “All work is for sale with prices from as little as £45 and Winter 2020 is the perfect place to look for an original gift and to support

local artists. We are absolutely delighted to be able to continue to support our local artists at this time.

"It’s fantastic to see their work in the gallery and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to the gallery over the next month – but please remember to book in advance.”

One of the artists whose work features in the exhibition, Karen Bones, from Carron, said: “I was a portrait painter, but I had to give up my home studio to my now ‘working from home husband’ when the pandemic began, so I turned to black and white drawings.

The work of local artists is now on display in the Park Gallery at historic Callendar House

"As part of my daily walk, I started to photograph the surrounding areas with the mind to drawing them almost as a COVID-19 diary.”

Another exhibiting artist Kai Campbell added: “I have always found drawing to be of great mental benefit. In the beginning, art was much about playing and having fun.

Now, drawing and painting have become meditative actions which without I could not live as fully.

"The pieces I have entered into Winter 2020 are inspired by my love for the surrounding area at Callendar Park, particularly Forbes Mausoleum.”