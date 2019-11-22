Falkirk artist wins prestige commission for art that promotes peace

Falkirk-born artist Frank To has already gained critical acclaim for ground-breaking work involving the use of gunpowder as a medium instead of normal pigment.

But his latest art is reckoned to be the first to be created from Humanium Metal - “a new type of alloy made from destroyed illegal firearms”.

He is working in a collaboration with IM Swedish Development Partner, who are the maker and supplier of Humanium Metal.

Simon Marke Gran, Global Project Manager Humanium Metal by IM Swedish Development Partner said: “We are delighted that Frank To, through his art, is focusing the public’s eyes on our mutual message of peace.

“Just like Humanium Metal by IM, Frank To turns destructive elements into symbols for peaceful development, inspiring people to join hands to find a solution to one of the world’s greatest problems – armed violence.

“Humanium Metal by IM was initiated in the spirit of goal 16 in Agenda 2030, recognising how illegal firearms are undermining sustainable and democratic development.

“We hope that Frank To is one of the first of many artists to join our cause as advocates for peace and non-violence.”

Frank’s work was recently has been accepted for both the prestigious Royal West of England Academy of Art Exhibition in Bristol and the Royal Ulster Academy of Art Exhibition in Belfast, where his art sold out in the opening night.

This follows on from the recent acceptance of his work for the annual exhibition of the Royal Scottish Academy, which runs until December 11.

Frank said of his latest commission: “There are a lot of pressing international issues that we should all take note of, such as climate change.

“The collaboration with IM Swedish Development Partner in regard to the Humanium Metal Initiative is important to me as I feel as a human being I am doing my part in making this world a better place for future generations”.

Meanwhile Frank’s ignited gunpowder art work will go on show in the Royal West of England Academy’s 167th Annual Exhibition in Bristol until December 1, while his Ulster showing runs until January 5.

His celebrity fans include actor Sir Patrick Stewart and New York-based art historian Michel Witmer, who hangs Frank’s works alongside those of Picasso, pop art legend Jim Dine and Warhol.