Falkirk artist up for national award for his stunning portrait of Star Trek's Sir Patrick Stewart

A Falkirk-born artist who uses gunpowder to create his masterpieces is in the running for a major award thanks to his portrait of one of his greatest supporters – X-Men actor Sir Patrick Stewart.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Frank To’s heartfelt depiction of the thespian – who also played Captain Picard in Star Trek – has been shortlisted for the Guildford House Open Art Prize.

The artist said: “I know when it comes to my art, I want to continuously push myself so that I can discover new methods and possibilities – such as my portrait of Sir Patrick Stewart, who I know personally.

"This piece was the one that got accepted into the Guildford House Open Art Prize. I’m striving to achieve a level of mastery in my craft, which is contemporary art

Frank To's portrait of Sir Patrick Stewart is in the running for major award (Picture: Submitted)Frank To's portrait of Sir Patrick Stewart is in the running for major award (Picture: Submitted)
Frank To's portrait of Sir Patrick Stewart is in the running for major award (Picture: Submitted)

drawing draughtsmanship."

The Guildford House Open Art Prize features only around 100 artists, selected for a group exhibition at Guildford House Gallery, from November to January next year.

From those selected, one winner will be awarded £1000 and a solo show.

As well as his awards success, Frank has also been elected as the co-vice president of the Society of Scottish Artists, an artist-led group with over 1500 members worldwide.

He said: “I am very honoured and humbled to be officially elected as the society’s co-vice president. I’ve been a professional member of the society for

several years and always look to promote and represent Scottish contemporary art.

"I’m hoping with my recent appointment I can actually help contribute to the society and be part of its journey to further enhance its stance on the international contemporary art platform.”

