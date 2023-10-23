Falkirk artist up for national award for his stunning portrait of Star Trek's Sir Patrick Stewart

A Falkirk-born artist who uses gunpowder to create his masterpieces is in the running for a major award thanks to his portrait of one of his greatest supporters – X-Men actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frank To’s heartfelt depiction of the thespian – who also played Captain Picard in Star Trek – has been shortlisted for the Guildford House Open Art Prize.

The artist said: “I know when it comes to my art, I want to continuously push myself so that I can discover new methods and possibilities – such as my portrait of Sir Patrick Stewart, who I know personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This piece was the one that got accepted into the Guildford House Open Art Prize. I’m striving to achieve a level of mastery in my craft, which is contemporary art

Frank To's portrait of Sir Patrick Stewart is in the running for major award (Picture: Submitted)

drawing draughtsmanship."

The Guildford House Open Art Prize features only around 100 artists, selected for a group exhibition at Guildford House Gallery, from November to January next year.

From those selected, one winner will be awarded £1000 and a solo show.

As well as his awards success, Frank has also been elected as the co-vice president of the Society of Scottish Artists, an artist-led group with over 1500 members worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am very honoured and humbled to be officially elected as the society’s co-vice president. I’ve been a professional member of the society for

several years and always look to promote and represent Scottish contemporary art.