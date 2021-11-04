This exhibition follows on from selling out his show in the Society of Graphic Fine Art at the Mall Galleries in London last July.

He was the only Scottish artist to sell out in the Society of Graphic Fine Art - and is one of only four Scottish artists selected for the Royal Ulster Academy this year.

The accolade comes after a challenging time for the creative sector during lockdown.

Frank To

Commenting on his new work, Frank said: “To be honest, it has been a difficult year for both professional artists and art students in the creative and cultural sector.

“Despite this, I wanted to keep pushing the boundaries of my art and further enhance the reputation of Scottish art in these unknown times.

“I am also an art lecturer and keen to demonstrate the innovation and creative practice going on within the university sector.”

King Bee by Frank To

“Frank who was born in Falkirk in 1982, uses unique techniques to create his art, which has garnered him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high-profile collectors alike.

He was mentored by Sir. Patrick Stewart, of Star Trek fame, who now collects his art.

To are also collected by New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs Frank’spaintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine, and Warhol.

Gunpowder art sets itself apart from other works of art, as it’s not fully complete until it’s set on fire.

This puts on a grand spectacle while on exhibition, as the painting quickly goes up in flames before fizzling out and revealing a beautiful work of art.

Speaking on his latest platform, Frank said: “I am very honoured to be unconditionally accepted in this year’s Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition.

“I will be showing with the best art contemporaries who I strongly admire and respect.

“I am humbled to be given an opportunity to represent Scotland again in Ireland. “

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder art work is go on show at the Ulster Museum until January 2.

