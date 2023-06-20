Falkirk artist Frank exhibiting in London club frequented by 'James Bond' himself

Frank, who counts Star Trek captain and actor Sir Patrick Stewart among his fans, has been selected as one of 30 Scottish artists to exhibit in the Society of Scottish Artist (SSA) Professional Members exhibition at the Caledonian Club in Belgravia, London.

Founded in 1892 as a proprietary club, the Caledonian Club as it is today was formed in 1917 to provide its members a little piece of Scotland in the heart of London.

Now open, the art exhibition marks the Frank’s first professional showing with the SSA both as an elected professional member and recently appointed council member.

Frank To is exhibiting his gunpowder artwork at the Caledonian Club in London (Picture: Submitted)

His unique gunpowder drawing technique is earning him international recognition and his work can be found in prestigious public collections, including the University

of Cambridge and Northern Ireland Executive.

Frank said: “For me personally, it is important as a Scottish contemporary artist I’m seen to do everything I can to promote my nation’s creative and cultural sector. More

importantly, I need to contribute to what is the best in Scottish contemporary art.

"By being selected for this exhibition, I can only hope I can do my bit to the best of my abilities. To be part of the Society of Scottish Artists is something I’ve aspired to. I

originally joined as a normal member after winning a number awards in their past shows.

“Due to my commitment to their annual exhibition usually hosted at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, I was elected by the council as a professional artist

member and, more recently, appointed into their ruling council.

“Being officially appointed in these posts is both an honour and responsibility of which I can do my bit to promote the best of Scottish contemporary art in whatever

capacity possible.”