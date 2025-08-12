Falkirk artist among those exhibiting at 2025 Printmakers of Scotland Festival

A Falkirk-based artist is one of 45 exhibiting their creations at this year’s Printmakers of Scotland Festival.

Catherine King has been practising printmaking for almost five decades and is looking forward to the ‘buzz’ of showcasing her work at the festival at Stirling University this weekend.

Catherine said: “I had a wee try out of lino cutting when I was in my sixth year at school but I fell in love with etching at Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone Art College in the late seventies.

“Etching was deemed the only process appropriate for painting students. We were not allowed access to the fabulous printmaking facilities in the illustration department. I found that ridiculous given the clear links of drawing and painting to printmaking but I loved it from the very start.

“Like everything in life, it’s been a process of trial and error and I still recall being thoroughly reprimanded for printing without waiting for help when the plate stuck to some of the paper and I ruined one or two.

“That didn't put me off! Quite the reverse! I wasn't going to be satisfied until I understood what I was doing wrong. This applies still to everything I do. The day I think that everything is perfect and I have nothing to learn is the day I give up

“I have a knowledge of many forms of printmaking. I love the process and always want to know how to do it,”

Catherine’s inspirations are many and varied and range from the likes of Rembrandt, Picasso and Hockney to the more contemporary printmakers such as Norman Akroyd, Barbara Rae and Stuart Duffin.

The local artist, who has recently completed a mezzotint course, continued: “I love to draw and, for me, it is an essential part of the experience of printmaking. Colour always excites me. My subject matter in recent times has been all about the weather, the sea and the translucency of water as well and energy and erosion.

“I have taught part-time for most of my career and, for the first time, I now have time to develop a body of work that has cohesion. I hope I prove that you can teach and still have creative energy left for your own practice. I have always taken inspiration from the research required to be equipped to support the creative development of others.

“It’s important to me to exhibit and always be creating new works. It’s been great to have work accepted by the RSA, SSA, PAI and RGI and many other Scottish open entry exhibitions over the years. More recently I have exhibited at Ironbridge Open and SGFA at Mall Galleries London.”

Another big draw for Catherine is the camaraderie of working and exhibiting alongside fellow printmakers.

She said: “There are many artists that I have met through printmaking who are generous with their support and advice and many share information about their discoveries and are happy to discuss innovations in printmaking.

“I’m looking forward to the festival and spending time with other like-minded people who absolutely understand the need to make fine art prints. Witnessing the expertise of others is always fantastic and the diversity of artists taking part can be very inspiring.

“Another key element is meeting people. Meeting lots of folk who had already purchased one of my works but hadn’t yet met me was a lovely experience at last year’s inaugural festival.

“Another bonus is that one of my former students will exhibiting at the festival in Stirling. It’s a joy to see how she has developed as a printmaker.

“It can be a little daunting showing your own work as many of us artists are not salespeople but it is always a compliment and a privilege to create works that someone chooses to live with!”

The Festival of Printmaking runs from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17 at the Pathfoot Arts Building at the University of Stirling.