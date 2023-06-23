Falkirk Army Reservist and veterinary nurse tells of her experiences at King's Coronation

The UK marked Reserves Day on Wednesday, when Reservists proudly wear their Army uniform in their civilian jobs, and tomorrow is Armed Forces Day. Ahead of that Signaller Kayleigh Boardman, 32, who belongs to Glasgow-based 52 Squadron 32 Signal Regiment where she is a signals operator, told of the opportunities and challenges the role has given her.

On civvy street Kayleigh is a locum Registered Veterinary Nurse (RVN), a role she loves.

Kayleigh said: “Being an RVN means I cover shifts when needed at different practices all over Scotland. It’s a very demanding and physical job; much like being in the Army. Both require stamina, leadership skills and determination to perform to your best ability and as part of a team.

Registered Veterinary Nurse and Army reservist, Signaller Kayleigh Boardman, was a Pipes and Drums tenor drummer before the King’s Coronation

“As a veterinary nurse, I have to be at my best to give animals the care they deserve, and I use a lot of empathy to help worried and distressed pet owners.”

Kayleigh was a member of the Glasgow and Strathclyde University Officer Training Corps whilst studying for a Master of Sciences degree at university and joined the Army as a Reservist in 2021.

She said: “I fancied a challenge and change of scenery to compliment the day to day regularity of my day job as well as to learn new skills and meet new people.”

Kayleigh is an accomplished member of the Royal Corps of Signals Pipes and Drums where she is the tenor drummer and a Highland dancer. During the King’s Coronation, she was the only female from the Army in the massed Pipes and Drums where she played the tenor drum.

Signaller Kayleigh Boardman, in her civilian role as veterinary nurse

She said it was “a once in a lifetime experience” and recalls marching along Westminster Bridge then performing in the garden of Buckingham Palace, catching a glimpse of the newly crowned King and Queen as the Red Arrows flew overhead.”

Kayleigh added: “I have visited the Veneto region of Italy and Basel in Switzerland with the pipe band. Both trips were great fun as well as a cultural learning experience. There’s a strong feeling of belonging and comradeship in the Army. Everyone pulls together as a team and looks out for each other.

“Being a Highland dancer has been most welcomed by the pipe band. The dance style is of military origin when clan chiefs would call upon their chosen warriors to demonstrate who had the best agility, stamina, strength and balance. So this fits naturally with the Army lifestyle.

“Belonging to the Reserves has certainly made my life a lot busier but has also benefited me. It has made me more proactive in my civilian life and more likely to try new things. “I hope to work my way up the Army ladder, gain as many skills as possible while enjoying my time and making memories.

Registered Veterinary Nurse and Army reservist Kayleigh Boardman is also a Highland dancer