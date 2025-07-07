Falkirk Armed Forces Day 2025 in 38 pictures

Organised by the ASA (Ancre Somme Association) Scotland charity, this was the second year that it had been held in Callendar Park.

The day got underway with a parade of veterans, the Balaklava Pipes and Drums and members of the Tri-Cadet Forces marching from the bandstand at the east end of the High Street to Callendar Park with the salute taken in front of the historic house.

ASA president Baillie Buchanan, chairman Councillor Harry Cartmill, and members of Ancre Somme Association Scotland thanked everyone for helping to make it another memorable event.

They thanked all those who contributed, including: the Parachute Regiment, Army Reserves, military families, veterans, and Tri-Cadet Forces; the Scotland Military Vehicle Group; military charities and stallholders; Gavin Stirling Showground, Safebase First Aid, and Clark Security Services.

Entertainment was provided by Voice winner Stevie McCrorie, Will Treeby, Ellie Florence, Robyn Gilbertson, the Parzenica Polish Folk Dance Group, Jump In Jive Dancers, Rexy the Dinosaur, and Grassroots Wrestling

President Buchanan said: “ASA Scotland has once again delivered the best Armed Forces Day and Family Day in Scotland. This day allows us to show appreciation to those who keep us safe 365 days a year, and to thank our special veterans for their service.”

He added thanks to those who came along to support the day: Euan Stainbank MP, Stephen Kerr MSP, Falkirk Armed Forces Champion Councillor Margaret Anslow, Tom McMorrow and ASA Scotland Ambassador Major Donnie Harris.

Euan Stainbank MP said: “A massive well done to ASA Scotland charity. They delivered a brilliant Armed Forces Day and Family Day at Callendar Park. This day is so important for Falkirk as we honour our Armed Forces and Veterans.”

Stephen Kerr MSP said: “Congratulations to ASA Scotland charity trustees and members, Armed Forces Day is really important, what I witnessed today was outstanding.”

Passing on his thanks, ASA Scotland chairman Councillor Harry Cartmill said: “Thank you to our Armed Forces and veterans and for your service. This was a proud and humbling day. Well done to our trustees and members who have delivered a fantastic day.”

Councillor Margaret Anslow, RAF veteran and Falkirk Armed Forces Champion, added: “Congratulations to ASA Scotland. They have exceeded all expectations and delivered an outstanding event.”

The charity’s secretary Tommy Davidson said: “It has taken a year of planning to make this day special. We’re especially proud of the stunning display by the Scottish Military Vehicle Group and are already planning for next year. Thanks also to Help for Heroes, Erskine Veterans Charity, Scottish Veterans Residences, Bravehound, and all stallholders who braved the weather.

“A special thank you to Margaret Anslow for donating £600 on behalf of Unite Union Scotland in support of Armed Forces Day Falkirk.”

ASA Ambassador Major Donnie Harris praised the charity’s trustees and members for delivering a successful and meaningful day, while retired Major Alan Cunningham of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, said: “What a brilliant day – I absolutely loved it. As a veteran, I take my hat off to ASA Scotland Charity. The trustees and members should be extremely proud.”

ASA Scotland’s next event is the Armed Forces Day/Special Forces Day at Laurieston on Saturday, August 23 which starts with a parade at 1pm.

1 . Falkirk Armed Forces Day 2025 The parade led by Balaklava Pipes and Drums reaches Callendar Park. Photo: Michael Gillen

2 . Falkirk Armed Forces Day 2025 Pipers lead the parade from the bandstand in Falkirk town centre. Photo: Michael Gillen

3 . Falkirk Armed Forces Day 2025 Councillor Margaret Anslow, Euan Stainbank MP and Major Donnie Harris took part in the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

4 . Falkirk Armed Forces Day 2025 Balaklava Pipes and Drums lead the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen