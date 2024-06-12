Falkirk area's forthcoming environmentally and financially friendly 'Freeport' now 'open for business'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Forth Green Freeport (FGF) is officially “open for business” following approval from the Scottish and UK Governments of its Outline Business Case and the designation of its three tax sites.

Located in Grangemouth, Rosyth, Leith and Burntisland. the sites will hopefully unlock investment incentives to deliver the green freeport vision.

The public and priivate consortium responsible for the delivery of the FGF say it is a significant milestone which will attract new businesses and new jobs into the FGF area, aided by a suite of financial incentives to deliver major economic and net zero benefits for Scotland as a whole and the local communities in Falkirk and beyond.

Focusing on the key target sectors of offshore wind, hydrogen, sustainable fuels, modular manufacturing and logistics, FGF will support the re-industrialisation of Central Scotland and large-scale economic regeneration over the next decade.

Forth Green Freeport chairperson Dame Susan Rice(Picture: Submitted)

Dame Susan Rice DBE, chairperson of the FGF consortium, said: “This is it, Forth Green Freeport is officially open for business. It is an important time for the Green Freeport as we move through the business case development phase to delivery for Scotland.

“Through innovations in offshore wind manufacturing, assembly and commissioning, alongside innovative shipbuilding, modular assembly and hydrogen manufacture, the country’s net zero targets can be boosted by Forth Green Freeport.

“This is a long-term project and one which we know will deliver real benefits to the local communities. Strong governance is at the core of Forth Green Freeport as we focus sharply on ensuring the Green Freeport operates to the highest standards.