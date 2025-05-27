Falkirk area's ever growing footballing facility finds out if council backs new cafe

By James Trimble
Published 27th May 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 15:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The popular Galaxy Sports Little Kerse football facility had been hoping its new cafe – which is already up and running – would get the official nod from local authority planners.

Little Kerse Leisure Ltd lodge a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on January 31 last year looking for the go ahead to keep the cafe, “ancillary office space” and “event/tuition space” at Little Kerse Leisure, Grange Road, Grangemouth.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, May 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the online officers report, the development is contained in two single-storey buildings, located to the perimeter of existing sports pitches and car parks and serves the wider site, which is an established sports and recreation destination, offering community, youth and senior football.

The new facilities at Little Kerse have now been given the official nod from Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The new facilities at Little Kerse have now been given the official nod from Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The new facilities at Little Kerse have now been given the official nod from Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Officers found the plans were in accordance with the Development Plan and there were no material planning considerations to justify refusing planning permission in this case.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk CouncilGrangemouthGrange Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice