Falkirk area's ever growing footballing facility finds out if council backs new cafe
Little Kerse Leisure Ltd lodge a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on January 31 last year looking for the go ahead to keep the cafe, “ancillary office space” and “event/tuition space” at Little Kerse Leisure, Grange Road, Grangemouth.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, May 23.
According to the online officers report, the development is contained in two single-storey buildings, located to the perimeter of existing sports pitches and car parks and serves the wider site, which is an established sports and recreation destination, offering community, youth and senior football.
Officers found the plans were in accordance with the Development Plan and there were no material planning considerations to justify refusing planning permission in this case.
