Brooke O’Brien, 17, from Denny, is just one of the 13 young people visiting New Zealand with the volunteer programme to take part in the course, run by Blue Light New Zealand between July 28 and August 12.

Inspector Norman Towler said: "The visit to New Zealand by Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing work done by all our PSYV groups in their communities.

"The 13 volunteers represent their groups and communities, and are drawn from all of our Local Policing Divisions nationally. This will provide them the opportunity to

engage with other young people from New Zealand, Australia, and the USA on an international level as they work to make our communities safer.

"The dedication of these young people, who represent all of our volunteers, to work with each other and Police Scotland is inspiring. They are committed to developing

new ideas on improving community wellbeing, and they are already leaders in their local PSYV groups.

"Throughout their two weeks there, the volunteers will participate in an International Leadership and Development course run by Blue Light New Zealand. This is a

once-in-a-lifetime chance for them to learn, grow, and continue to be role models to others."