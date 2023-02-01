Falkirk area youngsters tasked with learning the dangers of floods and how to fight them

The Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme (GFPS) team has officially launched its 2023 STEM Education Programme, aimed at inspiring the next generation of original thinkers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The first phase of the programme, which runs until Friday, March 31, is open to primary schools and youth groups from across the area covered by the flood defence scheme – including Grangemouth, Wholeflats, Glensburgh, Langlees, Carron and Carronshore.

Children aged 10 to 12 will have the opportunity to learn about the devastating effects of flooding and design their very own flood defences to prevent them.

Councillor Iain Sinclair

Developed by Jacobs’ STEM team in conjunction with Falkirk Council’s education department, it aims to bridge the gap between school, higher education, and industry by helping to equip young people with the skills required to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing world.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for Climate Change said: “We were very impressed with all the entries we received in 2022 and are delighted to be rolling the STEM Education Programme out again this year.

“It means that local children and their parents or guardians can learn more about the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme as well as the wide variety of careers which are involved in a project of this kind. We are also looking forward to launching the next phase of the programme with secondary schools later in the year.”

The 2022 STEM Education Programme engaged around 240 local school children with Carronshore Primary School’s Flood Fixers coming in first place after impressing the judges with their carefully considered flood design.

Following its successful launch in primary schools and youth groups last year, phase two of the STEM Education Programme will open to secondary schools later this year.