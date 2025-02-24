Falkirk area war memorial will soon look as good as new as council give nod for makeover
The Dobbie Hall Trust lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 16 last year, which was validated on December 18, looking for listed building consent to refurbish the war memorial at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert.
Planning officers granted permission on Friday, February 21.
According to the online planning information, specifically the “Larbert Memorial Bronze Restoration Method Statement”, the bronze monument will be washed down with a small amount of “mild detergent”.
The statement added: “We would then dry the bronze with paper towels and heat it up using a gas torch, while pigmented wax will be applied with a brush.
“A thin layer of microcrystalline wax is then applied and the wax is allowed to settle and then buffed using a lint-free cloth. This process is repeated for two or three coats."
