Falkirk area war memorial will soon look as good as new as council give nod for makeover

By James Trimble
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Falkirk area war memorial will be looking as good as it ever did now the local authority has granted permission for the historic monument to undergo refurbishment.

The Dobbie Hall Trust lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 16 last year, which was validated on December 18, looking for listed building consent to refurbish the war memorial at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert.

Planning officers granted permission on Friday, February 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the online planning information, specifically the “Larbert Memorial Bronze Restoration Method Statement”, the bronze monument will be washed down with a small amount of “mild detergent”.

The memorial will soon be looking as good as new after listed building consent was given for the makeover (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The memorial will soon be looking as good as new after listed building consent was given for the makeover (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The memorial will soon be looking as good as new after listed building consent was given for the makeover (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The statement added: “We would then dry the bronze with paper towels and heat it up using a gas torch, while pigmented wax will be applied with a brush.

“A thin layer of microcrystalline wax is then applied and the wax is allowed to settle and then buffed using a lint-free cloth. This process is repeated for two or three coats."

Related topics:FalkirkLarbertFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice