Falkirk area war memorial will look as good as new if plan gets go ahead
The Dobbie Hall Trust lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, December 16, which was validated on Wednesday, December 18, looking for listed building consent to refurbish the war memorial at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert.
According to the online planning information, specifically the “Labert Memorial Bronze Restoration Method Statement”, the bronze monument will be washed down with a small amount of “mild detergent”.
The statement added: “We would then dry the bronze with paper towels. The bronze will be heated using a gas torch and pigmented wax will be applied with a brush.
“A thin layer of microcrystalline wax is then applied with a soft brush. The wax is allowed to settle and then buffed using a lint-free cloth. This process is repeated for two or three coats."
