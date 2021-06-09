Falkirk area villagers about to open their revamped community hall

A spokesperson for the newly renamed California Community Hub said: “Three years ago a few residents in the village started the process of looking to see the hall reopened.

“We formed a committee and now the Hub is going to be officially reopened on Saturday, June 19. It would be wonderful to see people come along to be part of this event, which takes place from noon.

Committee members and volunteers who have worked hard to get the California Community Hub ready to open on June 19 - Kevin Lees, trustee; Caroline Lees, treasurer; Stuart Rennie, volunteer; Irene Rennie, volunteer; Margaret Greig, secretary and Tom Greig, chairman

"We are looking forward to people using the hall. We would also like to invite any organisations to get in touch who could bring various activities to the Hub.

“We would also at this time like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped to make this possible and we look forward to seeing you at the reopening.”

