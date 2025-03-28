Falkirk area village will now get even more houses than the 550 they were expecting

By James Trimble
Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:36 BST
Housing developers have been given the green light to build even more homes in a Falkirk village.

Persimmon Homes Ltd and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 9, 2022 looking for planning permission in principle to construct 550 houses on land to the north of Watson Place, Glasgow Road Longcroft.

They subsequently were granted permission and now, on Thursday, March 27, the council has given them the go ahead to build 35 more homes over and above the 550 already agreed.

