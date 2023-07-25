News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area veterans will mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War

Veterans, Armed Forces personnel and members of the public will gather together this week as Poppyscotland commemorates the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

People will be gathering at the Scottish Korean War Memorial in Witch Craig Wood, Torphichen, near Bathgate, from 10am on Thursday, July 27 for a wreath laying service.

The Korean War, which ran from 1950 to 1953, has become known as the “Forgotten War”, due to its relative proximity to the end of the Second World War, and the

beginning of the Cold War.

The service will take place at the Korean War Memorial in Witch Craig Wood, Torphichen, near Bathgate (Picture: Ian Rutherford, National World)The service will take place at the Korean War Memorial in Witch Craig Wood, Torphichen, near Bathgate (Picture: Ian Rutherford, National World)
However, over 1000 British servicemen lost their lives in the conflict when the UK entered the war as part of a United Nations coalition which was tasked with defending

South Korea from North Korean aggression.

Around 60,000 British servicemen were involved in the conflict, with 2500 wounded.

Poppyscotland director Austin Hardie said: “It is true the Korean war is often overlooked when we think of yesterday’s conflicts, but this year we have an important opportunity to remember those that served in this conflict, those that were wounded, and those that paid the ultimate price in service to their nation.

“During this conflict, conditions were tough, battles were tougher, and many British servicemen endured significant ordeals.

“When they arrived home, unlike at the end of the Second World War, there was little fanfare, and even less appreciation for what had been endured by our brave military personnel.

“That is why I am glad that there will be proper commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.”

