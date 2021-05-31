Falkirk area Tesco stores need volunteers for vital summer food donation drive

From Thursday, July 15 to Saturday, July 17, the two charities will be collecting long-life food in large Tesco stores in the Falkirk area and across the UK as part of a special Tesco food collection to support children and families who need it most throughout the summer holidays.

All the food donated by Tesco customers during the collection will go to support food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network and to local charities supplied by FareShare – including holiday clubs providing healthy meals and activities to youngsters outside of term-time.

Tesco will once again top up customer donations made in store by 20 per cent in cash to aid the two charities in their work.

Volunteers are needed for Tesco's big food donation drive to help families over the school summer holidays

Lynne Collie, service Manager at CYRENIANS FareShare, said: “We have seen a huge increase in people turning to their local grassroots community groups for support and demand for food remains high.

"We would be incredibly grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer just two hours of their time this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much needed long-life food to those who need it most.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, also urged others to give their support by becoming digital volunteers and spreading news of the collection via social media.

She said: “Over the last year we have been overwhelmed by the support people in Falkirk have shown towards food banks in our network by donating food at Tesco. This summer, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local food bank’s most-needed items on their social media, support the Tesco Summer Food Collection when they are next in store, and encourage friends and family to donate.”

It is the second year running that Tesco has run a summer Food Collection; following on from a special collection held last summer as the charities were faced with a rise in need caused by Covid-19.