Falkirk area taxi firm goes the extra mile for children's hospital and drops off 150 Easter eggs
Mo Farid, managing director of Grangemouth-based Farid Travels, along with brother Zain, organised an Easter egg collection for Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.
The brothers used the power of social media and Facebook to get things rolling, asking people where they could source gather large quantities of Easter eggs.
Mo said: "After people got back to us we were also able to source a large quantity by speaking direct to management at our local supermarket. We chose Edinburgh sick kids as a hospital to donate to because we decided we can bring a sense of joy, normalcy, and celebration to children who may be undergoing medical treatment or facing challenging circumstances.
"Being parents and uncles ourselves we know the importance of festive holidays which brings cheer to kids’ faces. It also provides an opportunity for us to come together in support of these children and their families and to make our community aware we are just not here to provide a service but to also help the community in need.”
Mo and Zain’s parents used to run a shop in Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Square and were heavily involved in helping the local community – now there sons are carrying this on.
"We want to continue our parents’ legacy who were very much a community driven couple and we want to continue their work when we can.”
