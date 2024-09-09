Falkirk area takeaway reviewer has a real hunger to coin in cash for charities

The man behind the online Central Scotland Takeaway Review is on a critical mission to raise as much money as possible for two vital charities.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Servera normally munches on pizzas and other takeaway delicacies from local businesses and then posts his reviews online, but now he is sinking his teeth into a fund raising endeavour for Aberlour Children’s Charity and Women’s Aid.

Kyle said: “We’re raising funds by getting prize donations from local companies and takeaways and we have secured some great prizes already. We are doing this to collect as much money as possible to help local disadvantaged children have a happy Christmas this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are running what is basically a giant raffle with all funds being divided equally between Aberlour and Women’s Aid.”

Takeaway reviewer Kyle hopes to raise a 'barrel load' of cash for the two charities (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

Thanks to contacts build up from his reviewing site, Kyle has been busy contacting takeaways and restaurants in the area to see if they want to donate prizes to the cause.

“Whatever they are happy with, “ said Kyle. “Be it a meal for two, a takeaway voucher – whatever they are happy to donate. I have a good relationship with a lot of

great restaurants in the area so hopefully this will be a successful avenue to explore."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection of prizes will last until the start of December and then Kyle will go live online and draw all the prizes via a random number generator.

He said: “By that point we will hopefully have a lot of happy winners and a barrel-load of cash to transfer to the two charities.”

Visit the Central Scotland Takeaway Review Facebook page for more information.