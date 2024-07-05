Falkirk area superstores removed posh crisps from shelves after allergy alert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allergy fears have forced a superstore to recall a batch of its own make “extra special” crisps because they may contain another flavour of crisp entirely.

According to the Food Standards Agency, Asda, which has branches in Falkirk, Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir, has removed its own Extra Special Sea Salt and Chardonnay Wine Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps because they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

As a result of a packaging error, some packs actually contain cheese and onion crisps – this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected 150 gram packs have the best before September 21, 2024.

Asda stores in the Falkirk area have now removed the products from shelves(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Asda has issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.