Falkirk area superstores recently helped deliver 4000 meals to those who needed them most

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket pairs its UK stores with local charities, community groups, and food banks to collect unsold fresh and chilled food year-round.

Around 500,000 meals were donated throughout the UK during the recent school holidays, with 11 causes in central Scotland benefitting from the initiative in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food donations are part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Falkirk area Aldi stores helped provide 4000 meals to those who need it most over the Easter holidays(Piicture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families, and food banks regularly see heightened demand.

“By working with such amazing charities in Central Scotland through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, said: "The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has increased the demand on food banks, particularly during the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline for many, providing essential support to enable these causes to continue their vital work within local communities."

Since the partnership began in 2019, Aldi has donated more than 44 million meals to good causes across the UK.

Aldi also recently partnered with Neighbourly to launch a new Spring fund to provide additional help for families in need across the UK.