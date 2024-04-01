Falkirk area superstores forced to remove products from shelves following listeria scare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the Food Standards Agency, Asda – which has had a number of branches in the Falkirk area – has had to recall Adsa Extra Special Taleggio because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products are in 200g packs with the use by date of April 14, 2024.

This comes after Morrisons, which has a store in Falkirk, withdrew The Best Taleggio for the same reason – with the affected 200g packs having the use by date opf April 14, 2024.

The products have now been removed from shelves(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Symptoms caused by the Listeria organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.