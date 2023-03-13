The fund, launched by Aldi Scotland to encourage people of all ages and abilities to take part in physical activity, offers sports clubs the opportunity to bag some essential cash – with one lucky group in the area guaranteed to secure a £2500, two applicants will each receive £1000 of funding and several other applicants will each receive £500.

Since the fund launched in 2016, over 530 clubs across Scotland – including Falkirk Tennis Club – have felt the benefit of sharing in total funding of £340,000.

Aldi Scotland managing director Richard Holloway said: “Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund has given a range of local clubs access to essential funding to help them invest in much-needed equipment and resources.

In previous years Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club received a £2500 donation from the Aldi Scottish Sports Fund with Gavin McNiven, Aldi Area Manager, presenting the cash to members Adam Kittle and Ruth Morrison and coach, Callum Lloyd

“Sports clubs across Scotland have faced a really challenging time over the last few years, and I am proud that Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund is able to give these clubs a

helping hand to continue the fantastic work they do in their communities.

“Every year we are blown away by the volume of applications we receive, and very much look forward to welcoming more in 2023. I’d wholeheartedly encourage any

sports clubs across central Scotland to apply and take advantage of this excellent funding opportunity.”