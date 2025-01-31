Falkirk area silent film festival secures vital Creative Scotland funding

By James Trimble
Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bo’ness Hippodrome Silent Film Festival – or HippFest as it is better known – has received a major funding boost just as it is about to launch its 15th edition.

HippFest, which runs from runs from March 19 to March 23, is one of 251 recipients of Creative Scotland's Multi-Year Funding awards – the only organisation in the Falkirk District to receive the cash boost.

HippFest director Alison Strauss said: “As we prepare to announce the programme for HippFest's 15th edition, it is extremely heartening to receive funding that secures the future of the festival for the coming years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My thanks must go to the team who put a huge amount of work into preparing the application, and to Falkirk Council for its continued support of the event. The funding received from Creative Scotland will support HippFest in continuing to be an important part of Scotland's cultural calendar and retain its position as part of the silent film community across the globe."

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk CouncilScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice