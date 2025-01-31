Falkirk area silent film festival secures vital Creative Scotland funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bo’ness Hippodrome Silent Film Festival – or HippFest as it is better known – has received a major funding boost just as it is about to launch its 15th edition.

HippFest, which runs from runs from March 19 to March 23, is one of 251 recipients of Creative Scotland's Multi-Year Funding awards – the only organisation in the Falkirk District to receive the cash boost.

HippFest director Alison Strauss said: “As we prepare to announce the programme for HippFest's 15th edition, it is extremely heartening to receive funding that secures the future of the festival for the coming years.

“My thanks must go to the team who put a huge amount of work into preparing the application, and to Falkirk Council for its continued support of the event. The funding received from Creative Scotland will support HippFest in continuing to be an important part of Scotland's cultural calendar and retain its position as part of the silent film community across the globe."