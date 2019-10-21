Falkirk area schools have a date with Poppyscotland’s best ‘Bud’ next week

An 18-tonne interactive learning space which carries a vital message on the importance of remembrance will be stopping off at two schools next week.

Nicknamed “Bud”, Poppyscotland’s exhibition on wheels will pull up at Falkirk’s St Francis Xavier Primary School on Thursday, October 24 and Grangemouth’s Sacred Heart Primary School on Friday, October 25.

Bud’s four-year mission will see it tour all over Scotland, visiting schools and community spaces to allow people to gain a deeper understanding of remembrance and the poppy’s role in modern Scottish society as a symbol of unity and hope.

Pupils at St Francis and Sacred Heart will hear moving stories from veterans and learn more about the work carried out by Poppyscotland since the charity’s inception through films and stories from those who have served, those still serving and their families.

Each youngster will also have the chance to make their own poppy, using the same techniques used by veterans who work tirelessly each year to make five million poppies ahead of the annual Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Mark Bibbey, Poppyscotland chief executive, said: “At the heart of every poppy is someone’s emotions, opinions and stories, and that’s why we created Bud. This is not about imposing a particular view on visitors; quite the opposite in fact.

“Through contemporary conversations about the poppy and our heritage, we hope to better understand the significance of remembrance and its importance to society. We aim to challenge assumptions and create conversations, and, ultimately, engage with a more diverse audience.

“Over the next four years, Bud will play an important role in exploring the history of remembrance, through the eyes of veterans and ex-service men and women. It will be an absolute privilege to travel the length and breadth of the country, welcoming everyone on board to explore the space for themselves.”

Bud will continue to tour the country throughout the year and it is expected more than 50,000 Scots will experience the exhibition over the course of the campaign.

Visit www.poppybud.org.uk for more information.