Falkirk area schools can now apply for financial support to learn about food

Education Scotland is now seeking applications from across the country for its Food For Thought Education Fund.

Providing financial support to develop food and health education in schools and early learning centres, the Food For Thought Education Fund allows primary and secondary schools and early learning centres to apply for grants of up to £3000.

Gillian Hamilton, chief executive of Education Scotland, said: “The Food For Thought Education Fund aims to support progressive, high quality learning experiences in food and health, allowing learners to develop their knowledge and skills.

"It also provides the opportunity to plan and implement learning which builds sustainability and capacity for future development. Over the years Food For Thought has funded lots of exciting projects across Scotland, from creating edible gardens and setting up cooking areas to offering hospitality to the community.

"We can’t wait to receive lots more applications.”

The deadline for applications is noon on Thursday, June 27.