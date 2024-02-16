Falkirk area school pupils can be in a league of their own when it comes to lifting litter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Litter League is returning next month as part of its annual Spring Clean, which takes place from March 15 April 28.

The Litter League is an opportunity for young people to take part in Spring Clean Scotland while also competing against others to become a champion and last year’s initiative saw more than 100 youth-led competition events take place across 23 local authorities.

There are seven awards to be won all over the country including National Spring Clean Champion and – for Falkirk area youngsters – Tayside, Central and Fife Spring Clean Champion.

Only clean ups taking place between March 15 and April 28 will be counted as entries for the Litter League. Schools, nurseries, youth groups, uniformed youth groups, after school care, children’s play groups and children’s community groups can enter.Barry Fisher, Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive, said: “The Litter League is a perfect way to get young people of all ages involved in keeping Scotland beautiful and, with some huge bragging rights on offer, we can’t wait to celebrate our 2024 league champions.”

"We had a brilliant response to our first ever Litter League last year with more than 100 events taking place across Scotland. We had seven very worthy winners last year who I’m sure will be keen to retain their title, and I’m sure there will be other groups who have their eyes on the prize.”