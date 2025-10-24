Falkirk area road shut off in 'its entirety' for the whole of next week

Carriageway resurfacing work means a public road will be out of action for five days next week.

Falkirk Council has made the order, under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to temporarily prohibit vehicles on the entire stretch of Garvald Road, in Head of Muir from 7.30am hours on Monday October 27 to 5pm on Friday, October 31 to allow the surfacing work to be carried out safely.

No alternative diversion routes are available, but local access will be maintained as far as practically possible.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.