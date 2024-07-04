Falkirk area recreation centre face wrecking ball as plans are lodged

By James Trimble
Published 4th Jul 2024, 08:44 BST
A much loved local leisure centre – affectionately known as the “reccy” – is now facing the wrecking ball after Falkirk Council put forward an application to level the premises.

Falkirk Council’s head of invest – Paul Kettrick – lodged a certificate of lawful use application with the local authority on Wednesday, July 3 seeking to demolish Bo’ness Recreation Centre, in Gauze Road, Bo’ness.

The proposal is scheduled to be dealt with by planning officers, acting under delegated powers, no later than Monday, September 2.

Following the council’s decision to shut the facility made back in January, the “reccy” closed its doors for the last time on May 3.

Bo'ness Recreation Centre closed for good on May 3, 2024(Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

A campaign group set up to save the centre, which included local councillors, were bitterly disappointed when the council made the decision to close the centre.

At the time Councillor Ann Ritchie said: “We’re deflated, but we’re looking now to make sure that what the council is offering is what we need in Bo’ness. We tried our best – I’ve got to thank all of the steering group and Save Bo’ness Reccy members for everything they’ve done.

“They’ve all been brilliant – it just wasn’t to be. The council wasn’t listening to the residents of Bo’ness.”

At the start of the year councillors voted to close the building after hearing it was in such a poor state of repair it would cost £4 million just to bring it up to standard once more.

Members agreed the centre should close and pledged to improve community access to facilities in nearby Bo’ness Academy.

