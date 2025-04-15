Falkirk area radio presenter battles back from brain bleed following emergency surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular radio presenter is recovering after an emergency operation to try and stop a bleed on her brain.

Lynne Hoggan, from Slamannan, was said to have suffered a “sizeable” bleed on her brain and two aneurysm.

According to online posts from her sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan, the 41-year-old presenter – who has shows on Clyde 1, Forth FM, Tay FM and Northsound 1 – started feeling ill a few weeks ago and was taken to hospital, where doctors found the bleed on the brain.

The post, which appeared online on Monday, stated: “I appreciate a lot of you have been messaging Lynne and wondering where she has been lately. Unfortunately, a week ago she took unwell and it turned out to be a sizeable bleed on the brain which was two aneurysms.

Lynne was a Falkirk Herald Wedding of the Week a few years ago and now she's battling a brain injury (Picture: Submitted)

“She has now had surgery and stents put in her brain and is recovering in the best care possible."

A second post gave fans and friends an update on Lynne’s recovery after surgery.

“Lynne still has a long way to go and will be in hospital for a while and is unable to communicate properly at the moment whilst she is recovering. She appreciates all the love and support and will be in touch with all the individuals that have reached out to her once she is better."

Lynne, who hosted Race for Life in Falkirk’s Callendar Park back in 2022, began her radio career back in 1999 in Dundee and has worked on Wave FM, Pure Radio and Heart.

