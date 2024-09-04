Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pubs and clubs are to be visited over concerns counterfeit vodka which will harm drinkers may be on sale.

Falkirk Council's Food & Safety team will be conducting inspections of local licensed premises in the coming days,.

It follows a warning from Food Standards Scotland (FSS) about counterfeit vodka in 350ml bottles fraudulently labelled as Glen's Vodka, which may pose significant health risks to anyone drinking it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The counterfeit vodka has been found in circulation in Coatbridge and Glasgow.

The counterfeit vodka in 350ml bottles fraudulently labelled as Glen's Vodka. Pic: Contributed

To protect public health, environmental health officers and food safety officers will visit local retail outlets to ensure that vodka being sold is safe and legitimate.

If any counterfeit vodka is found it will be removed from circulation immediately.

Lab results from the counterfeit vodka confirmed the presence of the chemical isopropyl. Isopropanol (isopropyl, IPA) is a toxic alcohol not suitable for human consumption. Ingestion of any amount can lead to toxicity and larger amounts can be fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingested IPA will be converted to acetone and so onset of symptoms may be immediate or delayed, for up to 30 hours post ingestion.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, intoxication, respiratory depression and coma. Cardiovascular collapse is also possible.

Anyone with symptoms should seek medical attention by calling NHS 111 in the first instance or 999 in an emergency.

People should also be aware IPA has a strong odour and it may be possible to detect contaminated products by smell alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for public protection said: “I urge everyone in our community to remain vigilant against the dangers of counterfeit alcohol, particularly the counterfeit Glen's Vodka currently found in circulation in Scotland.

"Consuming these products poses serious health risks, and we cannot underestimate the potential harm.

"I strongly encourage anyone who suspects they have encountered counterfeit vodka to report it immediately to Falkirk Council's Food & Safety team. Your quick action could prevent a tragedy. Together, we can ensure the safety of our local community."

Anyone suspecting they have been sold or offered this counterfeit product can contact Falkirk Council Food & Safety by emailing [email protected].