Falkirk area public park secures £105,000 to fund path expansion

Friends of Inchyra Park has been working with the local authority’s outdoor access team and, through the Scottish Government-funded Cycling Walking Safer Streets initiative, has managed to land an amazing total to fund the expansion work at Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park.

Adam Gillies, of Friends of Inchyra Park, said: “This is a great example of partnership working and how we are working together for the benefit of the park and the community.

"The work on the paths will begin this coming Monday and last for 10 weeks. To complement these works and add to the funding, Friends of Inchyra Park has picked up the challenge which will see £8500 of work completed through the nature restoration fund.

The work has already begun in Grangemouth's Inchyra Park

"That kicked off this week with the addition of two planters which will be used for food. Further wildflower development, a tree corridor creation and an extension to the park’s community orchard are also planned.”

Friends of Inchyra Park are also once again calling on the skills of Donna Forrester – who created the park’s Spitfire mural – to creating another work of art for the newly resurfaced swing park.

Mr Gillies said: “The play park will be based on traditional and inclusive play which will complement the park’s recently added wheelchair accessible picnic bench. All

these works are based round the central attraction of an outdoor gym which we are waiting on a match funding decision on.”

