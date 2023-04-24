Falkirk area primary school pupils get active - and competitive - for Beat the Street initiative

Bainsford, Langlees, Carmuirs, Easter Carmuirs, Comely Park, Bantaskin, St Francis and Victoria primary schools will be taking part and competing to see who can

clock up the highest number of active travel miles from may 17 to June 14.

Before the Beat the Street challenge begins residents will see special sensors called Beat Boxes appearing on lampposts around safer walking routes between

Pupils at Comely Park Primary School get ready to take part in the Beat the Street challenge

Carmuirs and the Kelpies and Falkirk High Station and Langlees.

Once the game starts, players will hover their card over the Beat Box to start their journey, before walking, cycling or wheeling to the next one to score points.

There will be 26 Beat Boxes placed around the Falkirk North area and players can then clock up active travel miles for their team. Alternatively, team players over the

age of 13 can download the free Beat the Street app to play the game with their phone.

Bainsford Primary School head teacher Susanne McCafferty said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Beat the Street back to the area again as it received great

feedback, with many people still implementing the healthy lifestyle habits created during the game.

"The Beat the Street game is a positive community-focused way of encouraging people of all ages to work together to improve air quality and to reduce congestion and

pollution by using active modes of transport for short journeys.”

Beat the Street was developed by Dr William Bird, a GP who wanted to get people active, ditch the car and to get communities walking together. Since it was developed

in 2010, more than 1.5million people have played the game in more than 100 towns and cities across the UK and internationally.

Beat the Street Falkirk North has been commissioned by Bainsford Primary School and is funded by Paths for All through the Smarter Choices, Smarter Places Open

Fund.

The game is free and open to anyone of any age. Primary school children will be provided with cards and maps via their school and the wider community is invited to